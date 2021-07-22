Bystander injured after daytime shooting outside café in Saint-Léonard

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired outside a café at the corner of Jean-Talon and des Angevins streets in Saint-Léonard on Thursday.

Police received 911 calls around noon saying someone in a car had fired toward the terrasse, where several people were sitting. A bullet casing was later found at the scene.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said that both the suspect and the likely target of the shooting fled the scene.

One man, whom police believe to be a bystander, was injured following the incident.

The man was transported to hospital with injuries to his upper body, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Glass in front of the café was shattered during the incident and Couture said police can't yet confirm whether the man was injured by broken glass or by a projectile.

Police say so far, no arrests have been made but they are actively searching for the suspect.

They say that without the identity of the person who was targeted, it's impossible to know whether the incident was linked to organized crime or possible threats made against someone's life.