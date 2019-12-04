Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown hotel room

Montreal police are investigating another shooting, after a 26-year-old man was shot in a hotel downtown early Wednesday morning.

A group of people were in a hotel room near the corner of De Maisonneuve Boulevard West and Lambert Closse Street at 3:30 a.m. when the suspect entered and opened fire.

The victim was struck in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say the witnesses who were in the room are not co-operating with the investigation.

Officers will analyze surveillance footage to get a clearer image of the suspect.