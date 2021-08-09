22-year-old man killed in shooting in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood

Montreal police are investigating the city's 17th homicide this year after the latest in a string of shootings left a 22-year-old man dead Sunday night in the Villeray neighbourhood.

Just before 10 p.m., police received 911 calls about shots fired near the corner of Crémazie Boulevard and Cartier Street near Highway 40, which marks the northern border of the residential district about eight kilometres north of downtown Montreal.

They found the victim near a parked vehicle on Cartier, with gunshot wounds in his upper body. The victim, who is known to police, was confirmed dead at the scene.

A command post has been set up at the intersection and police are speaking with witnesses.

Police would not confirm whether the shooting is connected to another less than 24 hours earlier outside a shopping centre in Ahuntsic–Cartierville, just west of this latest shooting, that left two men injured.

This follows two other fatal shootings within the last week, in Montreal's East End and on the South Shore.