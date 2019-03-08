Police investigating shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

A 25-year-old man was shot in his car Thursday night in the borough of Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

Police say the man was at the corner of Queen Mary Road and Victoria Avenue when he was approached by two men around 11 p.m.

They opened fire and then fled, said police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

The victim managed to drive four blocks, until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a snowbank near the corner of Victoria and Isabella Avenue.

He was transported to hospital and underwent surgery overnight.

His life is not in danger, Lévesque said.

Investigators are at the scene of the shooting with the canine unit.

The suspects are believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

No arrests have been made so far. Investigators intend to speak with the victim once he's able.