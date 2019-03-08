Police investigating shooting in Côte-des-Neiges
Man shot in his car around 11 p.m. Thursday
A 25-year-old man was shot in his car Thursday night in the borough of Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.
Police say the man was at the corner of Queen Mary Road and Victoria Avenue when he was approached by two men around 11 p.m.
They opened fire and then fled, said police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.
The victim managed to drive four blocks, until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a snowbank near the corner of Victoria and Isabella Avenue.
He was transported to hospital and underwent surgery overnight.
His life is not in danger, Lévesque said.
Investigators are at the scene of the shooting with the canine unit.
The suspects are believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.
No arrests have been made so far. Investigators intend to speak with the victim once he's able.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.