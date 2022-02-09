3 arrested after Brossard shooting leaves 23-year-old man in critical condition

Longueuil police have arrested three men in connection with a shooting on Montreal's South Shore that sent a 23-year-old man to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was shot while in a car in a parking lot of a shopping mall on Rome Boulevard in Brossard. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m.

"At least one round was reportedly shot at a 23-year-old man who was sitting in vehicle in a commercial parking lot," police wrote in an update on Facebook.

The man was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police say three men were arrested in Candiac and that all are considered "people of interest" in the shooting. So far, they say the investigation points to the shooting being targeted.

Anyone with information about the event is asked to contact 911 or the Info-Azimut line anonymously at 450-646-8500.