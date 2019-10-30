Skip to Main Content
Man shot outside gym in Brossard
Montreal·New

Man shot outside gym in Brossard

A man has been outside a gym on Taschereau Bouvelard in Brossard, police say.

Longueuil police are at the scene at World Gym on Taschereau Boulevard

CBC News ·
Longueuil police are at the scene of a shooting in Brossard. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A man is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot outside a Brossard gym, police say.

A Longueuil police spokesperson said the shooting happened in the parking lot outside World Gym on Taschereau Boulevard, part of Place Portebello.

The man is believed to have ties to organized crime, so the investigation has been transferred to the Sûreté du Québec.

More to come

 

with files from Radio-Canada's Jacques Bissonnet

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|