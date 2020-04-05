Walmart security guard in Sherbrooke run over by man frustrated by COVID-19 measures
Police say the guard is in critical condition after being hit Saturday evening
A security guard at a Walmart in Sherbrooke, Que. is in critical condition after being hit by a driver frustrated by the store's COVID-19 prevention measures.
On Saturday around 5 p.m., a 25-year-old man and his spouse arrived at the store in the Galeries Quatre-Saisons shopping centre, around 160 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
They were told by the security guard that only one person per car could enter. Sherbrooke police said they believe the suspect was frustrated by that and hit the security guard with his vehicle.
"It was a completely gratuitous act, but with extremely serious consequences," police spokesperson Martin Carrier told Radio-Canada.
The couple fled the scene and were later found in a home in Sherbrooke. The driver was arrested and questioned.
He is facing charges of armed assault with a vehicle, aggravated assault and committing a hit-and-run, Carrier said.
Based on a report by Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.