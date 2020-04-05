Walmart security guard in Sherbrooke run over by man frustrated by COVID-19 measures

A security guard at a Walmart in Sherbrooke, Que. is in critical condition after being hit by a driver frustrated by the store's COVID-19 prevention measures.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., a 25-year-old man and his spouse arrived at the store in the Galeries Quatre-Saisons shopping centre, around 160 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

They were told by the security guard that only one person per car could enter. Sherbrooke police said they believe the suspect was frustrated by that and hit the security guard with his vehicle.

"It was a completely gratuitous act, but with extremely serious consequences," police spokesperson Martin Carrier told Radio-Canada.

The couple fled the scene and were later found in a home in Sherbrooke. The driver was arrested and questioned.

He is facing charges of armed assault with a vehicle, aggravated assault and committing a hit-and-run, Carrier said.