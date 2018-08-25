Sherbrooke baseball program for kids with special needs delivers big league fun
School teacher created team so her students and son could have something fun to do in the summer
The bases were loaded when Enzo Marcantoni came to the plate. The last batter of the night, he was hoping to live out that a familiar baseball dream — clear the bases and bring everyone home.
On a warm, late summer evening, a few pitches went by before the 14-year-old connected. He went from first, then second, then third, and finally home, sliding in safely — with a little help from his dad.
Monday nights have been the highlight of the summer for Enzo and his six teammates.
They play for the Équipe de baseball adapté STA, also known as the Sherbrooke Blue Jays, an adapted baseball team open to all players, boys and girls, of school age who have physical or mental disabilities.
It's free to join. The team meets up every week for a game with very few rules other than having fun.
Marcantoni says the games give Enzo "a chance to connect with his peers and enjoy a sport he loves."
Something fun to do
Geneviève Vallée, a teacher at École du Touret, a school for children with disabilities in Sherbrooke, started the team last summer.
It started with five players, including her son, Charles-Henri Terrien. He has ADHD as well as social and motor developmental issues.
"Last year, he gained confidence," Vallée said. "That's why this year he's in the Sherbrooke league, he plays with the Sherbrooke Phoenix."
And yet, Charles-Henri still joins in on Monday night games, where there are no innings and nobody keeps score.
Faster than a cheetah
If Enzo Marcantoni is all about batting, Evan Pearson-Bodin is all about running. He likes to steal bases.
"I can run faster than a cheetah," he said adding that next to him, "cheetahs are slow."
His mom, Julie Pearson, sometimes plays catcher, reminding him him to wear his helmet and about the risk of stealing.
Evan has autism and playing baseball helps him improve his social skills. The team is also one of few free adapted activities available in the Eastern Townships.
"Evan has done adapted biking and adapted rock climbing, but every time we have to pay," says his mom.
Baseball Québec, the Blue Jays Foundation and Sherbrooke store Sport Trans-action have been sponsoring the team, providing uniforms and equipment.
But volunteers keep the Blue Jays going. With only seven players, Vallée relies on adults and other children to come and play against the team and make the evening resemble a real game as much as possible.
Next year, she wants to welcome older players and players from not only her school, but readaptation centres and other organizations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.