Sherbrooke psychologist already accused of sex crimes now faces 13 new charges

A Sherbrooke psychologist already accused of sex crimes is now facing 13 new charges, including sexual assault, armed sexual assault, pimping and drug trafficking, against three more alleged victims.

Étienne Lavoie appeared at the Sherbrooke courthouse Tuesday morning, where he was also accused of trying to convince an alleged victim to withdraw a complaint.

The 47-year-old is now facing a total of 27 charges in relation to six alleged victims.

Lavoie was arrested in January 2018 on allegations of assault, uttering death threats, voyeurism, pimping and drug trafficking.

He allegedly smoked crack cocaine with his first victim. After spending $15,000 to buy drugs together, he allegedly pressured her into prostitution.

After his arrest, he was released on a promise to appear, and allegedly sexually assaulted another woman in February.

He is expected back in court on June 4 for a bail hearing. His defence team told the judge they needed more time to review the new charges against their client.

Crown prosecutor Marie-Ève Phaneuf said "it is not impossible" that more alleged victims could come forward.

"We are still waiting on additional pieces of evidence," Phaneuf said Tuesday.