Sherbrooke psychologist charged with sex crimes, drug trafficking

A 47-year-old psychologist, Étienne Lavoie, appeared in court in Sherbrooke, Que., Thursday morning to face 14 charges, including pimping, armed sexual assault and drug trafficking.

Sherbrooke psychologist Étienne Lavoie appeared in court on Feb. 21 to be charged with multiple crimes, including pimping and drug trafficking. (Etienne Lavoie/Facebook )

Lavoie is alleged to have victimized at least three women in recent months.

Prosecutor Marie-Ève Phaneuf said there could be other victims.

According to information made public by the Sherbrooke police, Lavoie, who is in private practice, is alleged to have committed his crimes at his workplace.

The offences allegedly occurred in the context of prostitution.

Lavoie remains detained, as the Crown objected to his release "to ensure the safety of victims and witnesses."

"My client wants to have his bail hearing as soon as possible," said defence lawyer Christian Raymond. "At this point, the evidence is not disclosed, but my client claims his innocence."

That bail hearing could take place as early as Friday.

Police seeking other victims

Sherbrooke police investigators, who are working with the Quebec Order of Psychologists, say they were made aware of the allegations a few weeks ago.

Online profiles suggest Lavoie studied psychology at the Université de Montréal and the Université de Sherbrooke, from 2002 to 2006. He worked as a counsellor for nearly four years for the City of Sherbrooke, and played a similar role for four years in Rimouski.

The online records say after his stint in Rimouski, he then returned to Sherbrooke and worked at the teaching hospital, the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Sherbrooke, before establishing a private practice in 2016.

Sherbrooke police are asking people who may have been victims to contact them at (819) 821-5555.