Sherbrooke man in his 20s dead following altercation overnight

A man in his twenties is dead after he was badly injured in an altercation in Sherbrooke, Que., overnight.

Police were called to an apartment on Sanborn Street in the city's Mont-Bellevue neighbourhood at around 11:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Quebec provincial police are investigating and say two suspects were involved in what they're considering a homicide. It would be Sherbrooke's fourth homicide this year.

The Sûreté du Québec said the suspects and the victim knew each other.

"It wasn't a random act," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Aurélie Guindon.