Sherbrooke wants to host Francophonie Games in 2021

Sherbrooke's city council agreed Monday to submit its candidacy to host the Francophonie Games in 2021, but with several conditions.

The council wants to know the latest requirements set out by the organization behind the games, the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

And it also wants a commitment of financial support from both the Quebec and federal governments.

"We're not going to jump into this without a solid bungee cord," said Mayor Steve Lussier, noting citizens will not be hit with any kind of special taxes.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs cancelled the province's commitment to host the games, saying there was no guarantee costs would not rise.

The decision came after an provincial organizing committee for the games slashed the projected budget from $130 to $62 million.

Last week, Sherbrooke city councillors agreed to study in greater depth the possibility of hosting.

The council will limit its investment to $5.5 million, about half of which was already set aside for infrastructure improvements. Originally, $8.75 million was planned, but councillors scaled back.

"The next step will be even more important with negotiations to ensure that citizens do not end up with the bill," said Coun. Pierre Avard. "The conditions that we have right now, I think we are in the driver's seat."

The games are a combination of artistic and sporting events, usually hosted by French-speaking nations.

Costs for the 2021 Games rose to $130 million. The Francophonie Games are the largest sporting and cultural event in the French-speaking world. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

Since 1989, the games have been held every four years and previously occurred in Morocco, France, Madagascar, Ottawa, Niger, Lebanon and, most recently, Ivory Coast.

Organizers say the international athletic and cultural event will feature eight sports, 12 cultural events and about 3,000 participants, including top athletes from more than 50 countries.

Winnipeg was also considering a bid, but city councillors decided against going ahead with it on Tuesday morning.