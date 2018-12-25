Sherbrooke unites to support family of 3-year-old Èva

A family home can be costly, especially when it needs to be wheelchair-accessible.

But residents of Sherbrooke, Que., have donated their time, creativity and skills to help the Nadeau-Roy family make sure they can take care of their youngest daughter, Èva, as she gets older.

The three-year-old was diagnosed with a rare disease when she was two months old. The genetic mutation of gene CDKL-5 means she can't walk or talk, and has seizures on a daily basis.

"Right now she's three years old. But in 20 years, she will have the same weight and the same height as us," said Èva's father, Jean-François Nadeau.

Having a home that is wheelchair-accessible, with an adapted bed and bath lift for Èva, will cost $500,000.

The family can manage to finance half the cost. But a former colleague of Roy's decided to pitch in and launched the campaign Une Maison pour Èva to raise the rest.

Nearly $175,000 has been committed so far.

"I don't have words that are strong enough to say thank you," Nadeau said in an interview on Quebec AM.

Èva (centre), her brother, Félix, and her sister, Laurie, were able to make it for a trip to see Santa Claus this Christmas. (Submitted by Jean-François Nadeau)

Around $75,000 has been raised through hockey tournaments, bowling clubs, community organizations and private donations from the Sherbrooke region.

Local businesses also pitched in, such as Pâtisserie Duquette which is donating $8 for every Christmas yule log it sells before Dec. 31.

Free construction work

Construction companies have committed another $100,000 in free work and building materials for the family's new home.

Alain Patry is the main contractor. He said that after meeting with the family once, he knew he had to help.

"Instantly, my heart, as a father, was wounded and I told myself, 'I have to do something to help this little girl,'" said Patry.

Community organizations in Sherbrooke held several events over the year to raise funds for Une Maison pour Èva. (Facebook/Une Maison pour Èva)

With 30 years of experience in his field, Patry reached out to several colleagues who agreed to donate their time or materials without hesitation.

"They felt compelled by this cause after hearing about Èva," he said.

"Of course there are many people who are sick, who are suffering, but to see a little girl in this situation — it just goes straight to your heart."

Nadeau said this wave of generosity came as a surprise as they had grown accustomed to figuring things out on their own.

Èva will need constant care as she grows up. (Submitted by Jean-François Nadeau)

"It's a weird feeling to receive all this, but I'm very grateful for those people who want to give," he said.

"Without them, the project wouldn't have seen the light of day."