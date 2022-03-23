3 people injured after explosion, fire at Sherbrooke food lab

Three people were injured Wednesday morning after an explosion and a major fire at a large food laboratory in Sherbrooke, Que.

Fire crews and paramedics responded to the Centre de valorisation de l'aliment de l'Estrie (CVA) after reports of an explosion around 8:30 a.m.

"They're dealing with burns, but we still don't know the extent of the injuries," Stéphane Simoneau, director of the Sherbrooke fire department, told Radio-Canada.

The building includes several industrial kitchens, food processing warehouses, workshops, event spaces and other food-related businesses.

It's not clear if any of the injuries are life-threatening.

Around 40 firefighters from six different stations are on site, and Simoneau expects crews to be there all day.

"There was a lot of combustible material inside," he said, adding that the explosion appears to have damaged the building's sprinkler system and prevented it from activating.

It's still too early to determine the origin of the explosion but "it seems obvious" hazardous materials were in play, Simoneau said.

"It was likely caused by propane or natural gas, " said Simoneau. "That's what the investigation will show us."

Heavy equipment is being used to tear the building down so firefighters can get inside. Crews have to move slowly as several parts of the structure are at risk of collapsing, and Simoneau says they have to be careful to avoid another explosion.

"The challenge is to stay ahead of the fire and deconstruct the building bit by bit to find what caused it," he said."

Fire crews from six different stations responded to the Centre de Valorisation des Aliments on Wednesday after an explosion and a major fire injured at least three people. (André Vuillemin/Radio-Canada)

Neighbours heard 'a big boom'

Dominic Diorio, who works nearby, said he and his colleagues thought there had been an accident in their courtyard.

"There was a big boom. Our offices shook," he said. "Unfortunately we saw the CVA had gone up in flames."

CVA co-owner Ashley Wallis is still stunned.

"I'm in shock," he said. "The priority was to see if everyone was alive. It's been a difficult morning."

Wallis said the fact everyone who was working today was able to escape the building is a "small miracle."

Fourteen local businesses use the warehouses on a daily basis, and several other companies use the industrial kitchens to prepare food products. He says the fire is a significant loss for the businesses and means many people will be out of work.

Wallis hopes investigators are able to get to the bottom of what happened, and he said he's confused as to what could have caused the explosion.

"There was one propane unit and the rest was electric," he said.

Highway 112 is completely closed at Parc Avenue because of the emergency operation, and Bourque Boulevard, where the food laboratory is located, is closed to traffic in both directions.

