Food bank in Sherbrooke, Que., uses electric bikes for eco-friendly deliveries

When Laurence Mailhiot heard Moisson Estrie, a food-relief organization in Sherbrooke, Que., was going to try delivering food baskets with electric power-assisted bikes, she decided to volunteer.

"I thought to myself, what a great way to stretch my legs a bit during the work week and to connect with people," she said.

Denis Leclerc said he felt the same way.

"I was delighted," he said, and he too joined the team of volunteers who twice weekly head out on electric bicycles to deliver food to those who can't make it to the organization's home base.

Christian Bibeau, Moisson Estrie's director general, said the organization had already been making deliveries, but they were done using gasoline-powered cars.

"What we aimed to do, while still respecting our mission of providing food, was to continue doing so but with a focus on reducing our ecological footprint," he told Radio-Canada.

"There are a thousand ways to do that, but vehicles remain one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gasses."

Two powered-assisted bicycles are used to make deliveries so volunteers have someone with them if something goes wrong on the road. (Guylaine Charette/Radio-Canada)

Bibeau said the teams are gradually getting used to using bicycles for their deliveries.

"We are finding it increasingly easier to prepare food-relief packages, ensuring that departure times are appropriate because the food must remain fresh, of course," he said.

"We are fine-tuning our operation."

To keep food fresh, the two electric bikes in operation aren't going much further than 10 kilometres from the organization's facility near the intersection of Woodward Street and 10th Avenue South.

Moisson Estrie may deliver further by bicycle as the program evolves, said Bibeau.

There is a bike with a cargo hold and then a secondary bike so two volunteers can work together, and respond as a team should any issues come up on the road.

The organization received financial support from the City of Sherbrooke to acquire the bicycles. The electric bicycles come from the local Sherbrooke-based company, Qui Roule, and have the capacity to carry significant loads, Bibeau said.

The electric assistance is especially welcome due to Sherbrooke's hilly topography, he added.

It's not the only organization in Sherbrooke using bicycles to deliver food during the summer. The local Meals on Wheels of Sercovie program began using bicycles for deliveries last year with volunteer cyclists serving part of the city.

Sercovie is a specialized activity centre for adults 50 years and older, as well as the largest Meals on Wheels program in Quebec and second largest in Canada.