Montreal·Updated

4-alarm fire in downtown Sherbrooke results in street closures

Wellington South is completely blocked off to traffic following the fire.

Cause of fire is still unknown as 40 firefighters battle the flames

CBC News ·
A police officer walks away from a building that has puffs of black smoke
Several streets in downtown Sherbrooke are closed to traffic including King Street West, Wellington Street South and Wellington Street North. (Emy Lafortune/Radio-Canada )

A fire has broken out in a building on Wellington Street South in Sherbrooke, Que., and 40 firefighters are on site battling the flames. 

The column of smoke at 16 Wellington South was visible for several kilometres on Tuesday afternoon. 

Wellington Street North, Wellington Street South and King Street West are closed to traffic.

The circumstances of the fire are not yet known. 

A firefighters stands with his back towards the camera looking at smoke coming from a building
Forty firefighters are on site, battling the flames. (Gordon Lambie/CBC)

An employee who works in the building told Radio-Canada that someone sounded the fire alarm and people evacuated immediately.  

"People on Galt Street and Grandes-Fourches Street on their way home really need to avoid King Street as much as possible," said deputy mayor Raïs Kibbonge. 

In a news conference, Sherbrooke's fire protection service director, Martin Primeau, said all Sherbrooke firefighters are on site to battle the flames.  

"We are in protection mode because all the buildings are side by side."

More to come.

Smoke emerges from a building. A firetruck is parked nearby.
The electricity was cut to the area after a fire broke out at 16 Wellington Street South. (Emy Lafortune/Radio-Canada)

With files from Gordon Lambie and Radio-Canada

