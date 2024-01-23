4-alarm fire in downtown Sherbrooke results in street closures

A fire has broken out in a building on Wellington Street South in Sherbrooke, Que., and 40 firefighters are on site battling the flames.

The column of smoke at 16 Wellington South was visible for several kilometres on Tuesday afternoon.

Wellington Street North, Wellington Street South and King Street West are closed to traffic.

The circumstances of the fire are not yet known.

Forty firefighters are on site, battling the flames. (Gordon Lambie/CBC)

An employee who works in the building told Radio-Canada that someone sounded the fire alarm and people evacuated immediately.

"People on Galt Street and Grandes-Fourches Street on their way home really need to avoid King Street as much as possible," said deputy mayor Raïs Kibbonge.

In a news conference, Sherbrooke's fire protection service director, Martin Primeau, said all Sherbrooke firefighters are on site to battle the flames.

"We are in protection mode because all the buildings are side by side."

More to come.