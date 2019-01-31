Sherbrooke John Deere dealership destroyed by overnight fire

An overnight fire has completely destroyed a John Deere tractor dealership and repair shop in Sherbrooke, causing some $3 million in damage.

The JLD-Laguë Company building is located on Queen Street in the Lennoxville area.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Sherbrooke firefighters were alerted to the presence of smoke and, upon arrival, flames were bursting out of the building.

"The commercial building was stocked with combustible materials, tractors, tires and equipment," said Daniel Gringas, the fire department's deputy director of operations.

"Quickly, we had to retreat because the structure is made of steel and it became unstable. It was dangerous for our team."

By 5 a.m. Thursday, the fire was under control, but firefighters were still busy controlling various hot spots in the building.

The building is a total loss, Gringas said. A total of 25 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

For now, the cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators were on site Thursday morning, looking for clues.

Queen Street remains closed between College Street and the 410 roundabout.

Authorities are concerned the closure will cause traffic jams during rush hour as it is a major artery used by commuters.