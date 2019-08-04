Skip to Main Content
Young man found dead in park in Sherbrooke, Que.
Montreal

Around 9:30 p.m., the man's body was found in Adrien-Cambron Park. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CBC News ·
The young man's body was found in Adrien-Cambron Park Saturday night. (Google Maps)

The body of a young man was found in Adrien-Cambron Park in Sherbrooke, Que. on Saturday night.

There were signs of violence on the body, provincial police said.

The Sûreté du Québec and Sherbrooke police are conducting a joint investigation 

Two people have been questioned about the incident so far, police said. 

With files from La Presse Canadienne and Radio-Canada

