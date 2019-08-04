Young man found dead in park in Sherbrooke, Que.
Around 9:30 p.m., the man's body was found in Adrien-Cambron Park. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Provincial police say there were signs of violence on the body
The Sûreté du Québec and Sherbrooke police are conducting a joint investigation
Two people have been questioned about the incident so far, police said.
With files from La Presse Canadienne and Radio-Canada