Young man found dead in park in Sherbrooke, Que.

The body of a young man was found in Adrien-Cambron Park in Sherbrooke, Que. on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were signs of violence on the body, provincial police said.

The Sûreté du Québec and Sherbrooke police are conducting a joint investigation

Two people have been questioned about the incident so far, police said.