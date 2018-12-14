'We're full every night': Early winter prompts Montreal homeless shelters to seek help from city

Management at some of Montreal's largest homeless shelters are worried there won't be enough beds for those in need as the official start of the winter season approaches.

Directors of the Old Brewery Mission, Welcome Hall Mission and the Patricia Mackenzie Pavilion met with Montreal officials Thursday to come up with concrete solutions before the situation spirals out of control.

More emergency beds are needed and the hope, they say, is that a city-backed plan will be announced soon.

"We want to be prepared to avoid a crisis because we're talking about people's lives potentially that are at risk in the cold," Matthew Pearce told CBC News on Friday.

Pearce is the executive director of the Old Brewery Mission, a 310-bed shelter downtown that has been more packed than normal since November — a month that was unusually cold this year.

"Officially winter hasn't started if you look at the calendar, but if you look outside and you feel the chill in the air, you'll know that winter is making an early arrival," he said.

"We're seeing people moving toward the shelters in large numbers and filling up the beds at a much earlier time in the winter than we're accustomed to."

Shelters filling up faster than usual

Advocates say there are roughly 2,500 to 3,000 homeless people in Montreal at any one time, though not all are living on the street.

There are about 950 emergency beds available in Montreal. When cold weather moves in, those beds go quick.

Matthew Pearce is the president and CEO of Old Mission Brewery in Montreal. He said the new research shows that lots of money is spent on homelessness, but current approaches may not do enough to end the problem. (CBC)

"We're worried about what this is going to mean for the rest of the winter going forward," said Pearce.

Among those that need a fast solution is the Welcome Hall Mission. Located near the Bell Centre, it has a total of 240 beds. But that's not enough.

The organization's executive director Sam Watts says things are just barely under control this year and he's worried what will happen if more people need the mission's services.

"We've increased capacity — many of us have — but, at the same time, we've been full ever since the summer," he said. "We're full every night and sometimes we actually have to turn some people away to other resources."

Things are only going to get worse, he said, as temperatures plummet.

Rising housing costs add to problem

The Welcome Hall Mission has helped some 250 people get off the streets and into housing over the last two years, but there are more homeless people every year, said Watts.

Rising housing costs in the city have only added to the problem, he said.

"One of the realities of our economy is that there are always going to be people who who need to be helped along the way," he said.

"We often say that usually it's three bad things in a row that can result in somebody being in a very precarious situation and the loss of housing is a serious problem."

Montreal launched homeless plan in March

In March of this year, Montreal announced a $7.8-million plan to combat homelessness.

The plan includes financing a new wet shelter and adding 950 more housing units over the next three years.

The city also aims to have more resources available to those on the street and offer more housing to those who want to get off the street.

The City of Montreal did not immediately return a request comment.