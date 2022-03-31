28-year-old Sherbrooke, Que. man accused of assaulting newborn

Sherbrooke police have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of assaulting his newborn baby.

Police say the 12-day-old baby suffered life-threatening injuries and that they believe the infant was shaken.

They say the man was arrested sometime Thursday morning, after a complaint was lodged with Quebec's child protection authority (DPJ).

The suspect is expected to face an assault charge in court today, and police say he could face more charges.