28-year-old Sherbrooke, Que. man accused of assaulting newborn

Sherbrooke police have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of assaulting his newborn baby.

Police say infant suffered life-threatening injuries

Sherbrooke police suspect a 28-year-old man physically shook a newborn, causing life-threatening injuries. (Martin Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)

Police say the 12-day-old baby suffered life-threatening injuries and that they believe the infant was shaken. 

They say the man was arrested sometime Thursday morning, after a complaint was lodged with Quebec's child protection authority (DPJ). 

The suspect is expected to face an assault charge in court today, and police say he could face more charges.

