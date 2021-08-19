Quebec gets closer to creating special tribunal for sexual and domestic violence victims

With legislation to create a tribunal specializing in cases of sexual and domestic violence expected this fall, a new report is outlining how it should be set up.

The report serves as the province's roadmap, highlighting what needs to be done in order for the tribunal to provide better support to victims and, ultimately, encourage others to come forward.

It was drafted by a large group made up of experts from several provincial ministries, as well as the Court of Quebec and the Crown prosecutor's office.

This fall, Simon Jolin-Barrette, the province's justice minister, plans to table a bill which, if passed, would pave the way for a pilot project to test the inner workings of the tribunal, before it becomes permanent.

"For me it's very clear that the victim needs to be comfortable and trust the justice system throughout the process of coming forward and the judicial process," Jolin-Barrette said during an interview with Radio-Canada's Tout un Matin.

"I don't want any victim to refrain from coming forward because of a fear of not being properly supported in the justice system."

To achieve that goal, the tribunal should have an approach "centred on the victim," the report states.

This includes facilitating access to legal, psychological and social services throughout the judicial process and making sure people from these different fields work together more efficiently, the report says.

It also says the tribunal should consider "cultural and historical realities" when accompanying Indigenous victims.

Translation services, shorter delays and continuous training for everyone involved in the process are also deemed necessary.

The group was put together in February, shortly after a committee of more than 20 experts presented a report titled Rebâtir la confiance — French for "Rebuilding trust" — to the Quebec government in December 2020.