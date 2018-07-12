Sexual assault charges dropped against Montreal teenagers

Two teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl along with two others at a house party in Montreal North have had the charges against them withdrawn.

However, the 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy have pleaded guilty in Montreal's youth court to child pornography charges.

The investigation dates back to an incident in March.

Montreal police say images were filmed and distributed on social media platforms. At the time, police arrested one girl and three teenaged boys, all of whom knew their accuser.

The police investigation showed no sexual assault took place.

The two teens who pleaded guilty to the child pornography charges were given probationary sentences.

Quebec court Judge Taya Di Pietro sentenced the girl to 15 months' probation. The boy faces 12 months' probation and must perform 30 hours of community service.

Both must also follow a sex education program and provide a DNA sample.

They are forbidden to go on the Internet, except in the presence of an adult that is aware of their conviction. They must not communicate with the victim or be in her presence.