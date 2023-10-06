Laval police believe man charged with sex crime involving child had more victims

Police in Laval, Que., are seeking the public's help to find more potential victims of a 70-year-old man charged with indecent assault on a young child.

According to the police service, Ronald Angelo Cecchini was a teacher at an English elementary school in the city's Chomedey district between 1979 and 1982. Indecent assault was a charge in the Criminal Code during that period.

Police say "multiple acts of a sexual nature" involving a young victim took place over several years.

"While in a position of authority in a specialized class, he took the opportunity to touch a young victim," Laval police said in a release.

Police say Cecchini also worked as a teacher in Ontario's Halton region, though it did not specify during what period.

Cecchini was arrested in June. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Investigators are asking alleged victims to call 450-662-4636 or call 911 and mention the file number LVI-210525-045.