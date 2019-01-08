Judge to rule today in sex crimes case against Montreal Catholic priest

Father Brian Boucher, who was tried last November on charges of harassing and sexually assaulting a former altar boy starting when the youth was 12 years old, will learn his fate today.

Quebec court Judge Patricia Campagnone is expected to render her decision in the case this morning.

Boucher is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching for incidents dating back more than a decade.

In the trial before a judge alone, the complainant, now in his 20s, gave detailed testimony of the alleged assaults that he said continued for three years, escalating in their severity over time.

The alleged victim's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Priest victim of smear campaign, defence argued

Testifying in his own defence last November, Boucher, 56, flatly denied the allegations.

His lawyer, James Cocciardi, argued the accusations are part of a smear campaign against the priest, motivated by revenge for an incident that had happened when the complainant was in his mid-teens.

The court heard that the priest had called the youth's parents to tell them about some unnamed "immoral acts" that took place inside the church between the boy and his girlfriend at the time.

The complainant was punished by his parents as a result, and the defence argued that created a chasm of resentment between the boy and Boucher.

Cocciardi questioned why the complainant would have gone on trips with Boucher in later years, and why he waited years to make his allegations.

Complainant dreaded telling his family: Crown

In her closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard said the complainant was hesitant to come forward because he was ashamed of the abuse and because he dreaded telling his family.

"He didn't want to be a victim. He didn't want to be treated like a victim," she said.

Sheppard said testifying at the trial was difficult for the complainant.

"Was all this done in vain, just to punish Fr. Boucher for one incident?"

She noted that it's not uncommon for victims to continue communicating with their abusers, nor is it uncommon for them to take years to file a police report.

Earlier in the trial, a second man told the court he, too, was abused by Boucher when he was a teenager, some years before the allegations involving the alleged victim in this case.

He also filed a police report which led to sexual assault charges against Boucher, however, that trial will happen separately, later this month.

Priest well-known in Anglo Montreal Catholic circles

Boucher, who was ordained in Montreal in 1996 and served at English-language parishes throughout the greater Montreal region, also worked as a chaplain at McGill University and at Lakeshore Hospital in Montreal's West Island.

Although Boucher is still a priest, the Montreal archdiocese has forbidden him to say mass in public or hear confessions.