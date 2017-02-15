Severity of Quebec's second wave of COVID-19 will depend on young adults
The latest spike in Quebec COVID-19 cases is largely due to adults between the ages of 20 and 29.
The latest spike in Quebec COVID-19 cases is largely due to adults aged 20 to 29
The latest spike in Quebec COVID-19 cases is largely due to adults between the ages of 20 and 29.
While those adults are less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, epidemiologists agree the severity of the pandemic's second wave in Quebec depends largely on their behaviour.
"Now, by the end of July, the people who are getting infected by COVID-19 are mostly younger people," says Montreal epidemiologist Dr. Nima Machouf.
In a news conference held on Friday in Ottawa, Canada's chief medical officer Dr.Theresa Tam echoed that statement.
"The upward trend in daily case counts is worrisome," she said.
"I must urge all Canadians, particularly young adults, to not give in to COVID fatigue."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.