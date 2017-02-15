Severity of Quebec's second wave of COVID-19 will depend on young adults

The latest spike in Quebec COVID-19 cases is largely due to adults between the ages of 20 and 29.

While those adults are less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, epidemiologists agree the severity of the pandemic's second wave in Quebec depends largely on their behaviour.

"Now, by the end of July, the people who are getting infected by COVID-19 are mostly younger people," says Montreal epidemiologist Dr. Nima Machouf.

In a news conference held on Friday in Ottawa, Canada's chief medical officer Dr.Theresa Tam echoed that statement.

"The upward trend in daily case counts is worrisome," she said.

"I must urge all Canadians, particularly young adults, to not give in to COVID fatigue."