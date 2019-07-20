Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal and parts of southern Quebec

In addition to the ongoing extreme heat warning, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southern Quebec, including the greater Montreal area.

The affected regions include the island of Montreal, Châteauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, and the Laurentian and Lanaudière sectors.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when weather conditions conducive to the formation of thunderstorms — that is, high heat and humidity — are present, and when they could be accompanied by at least one of the following: large hail, destructive winds, or torrential rain.

Environment Canada recommends people go inside when they hear thunder.

The watch has also been issued for the Gatineau, Ottawa and Eastern Ontario regions. The Gatineau area has already been hit by violent storms. At 5 p.m., Hydro-Québec had 6,611 customers without electricity in the Gatineau area.