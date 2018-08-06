Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of southern Quebec
The warning indicates that the storm could cause strong winds and nickel or even ping pong ball-sized hail along with heavy rain.
Environment Canada warns storm could produce ping pong ball-sized hail
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal, Longueuil, Laval and Châteauguay areas.
The warning is also in effect for:
- Lachute - Saint-Jérôme.
- Lanaudière.
- Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe.
- Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon.
The weather agency also warned that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.
On top of the storm warning, a heat warning is also in effect for the same area.
Maximum temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach near 27 degrees with humidex values of 35.