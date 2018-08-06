Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of southern Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal, Longueuil, Laval and Châteauguay areas.

The warning indicates that the storm could cause strong winds and nickel or even ping pong ball-sized hail along with heavy rain.

The warning is also in effect for:

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme.

Lanaudière.

Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe.

Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon.

The weather agency also warned that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

On top of the storm warning, a heat warning is also in effect for the same area.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach near 27 degrees with humidex values of 35.