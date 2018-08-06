Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of southern Quebec

The warning indicates that the storm could cause strong winds and nickel or even ping pong ball-sized hail along with heavy rain.

Environment Canada warns storm could produce ping pong ball-sized hail

CBC News ·
Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. As Environment Canada says, remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. (AFP/Getty Images)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal, Longueuil, Laval and Châteauguay areas.

The warning is also in effect for:

  • Lachute - Saint-Jérôme.
  • Lanaudière.
  • Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe.
  • Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon.

The weather agency also warned that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

On top of the storm warning, a heat warning is also in effect for the same area.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach near 27 degrees with humidex values of 35.

