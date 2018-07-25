Severe thunderstorm warning for Montreal area

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Montreal area, with a possibility of flash floods and hail the size of nickels, Environment Canada says.

The agency issued the alert at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and recommends people stay inside.

"Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," the agency stated on its website.

It added that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Environment Canada says the weather system extends from Lac-aux-Sables, 130 kilometres west of Quebec City, to the Montreal area, and it is tracking northeastward

The rain is expected to continue until early Thursday morning.

Not everyone is upset by the downpour, as some Montrealers say it's a break from the heat and humidity.