Service resumes on Montreal's Metro lines after incident involving chemical irritant

Service has resumed on Montreal's Metro lines after officials say a chemical irritant was released near the Champ-de-Mars station.

The shutdown affected the Yellow, Orange and Green lines for about an hour during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

The STM says passengers reported "being inconvenienced by a substance" at the Champ-de-Mars Station.

Around 9 a.m., the STM reported service was resuming on the Yellow and Green lines. The Orange line resumed shortly thereafter.

Stéphane Smith, a spokesperson for Urgences-santé said nine people were treated for coughing and sore throats at both Berri and Champ-de-Mars stations.

The symptoms were minor, he said, but one patient was affected seriously enough to be transported to hospital.

Firefighters, ambulances and police respond to the Champs-de-Mars Metro station where officials believe pepper spray was deployed on Wednesday morning. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

STM spokesperson Alain Legault said the substance was in the air near the Champ-de-Mars Station's exit.

"Because of the proximity between Champ-de-Mars and Berri, and the air that is connected between the two stations, we had to close a portion of the Green, the Yellow and the Orange lines so we could evacuate the substance out of the station," Legault said.

The incident did not affect the entire network, he added, but just a portion so the stations could be ventilated.