Series of collisions lead to closure on stretch of Highway 20 near Val-Alain

A series of collisions has forced the closure of Highway 20 Eastbound near Val-Alain, about 70 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

Provincial police say about 200 cars were involved in accidents or affected by the closure.

As of Saturday afternoon, police are not reporting any major injuries, but there is a lot of material damage.

Firefighters and paramedics are on hand to try to clear the cars from the road.

The accidents began to happen starting around noon on Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

The stretch of Highway 20 Eastbound is closed between kilometre markers 250 to 278.