Most of Quebec under heat warning

Quebecers shouldn't put their summer clothes away just yet — Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of the province.

The weather is hot and humid, which is forecast to last until Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be particularly hot with temperatures possibly exceeding 30 C and humidex values ranging from 37 to 42.

Guillaume Perron, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, said these temperatures are about 10 degrees higher than usual for this time of year. This September is expected to break heat records, he said.

Environment Canada warns that young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors have higher health risks in this weather.

It recommends people drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.

Montrealers have been hitting Verdun beach, splash pads, and other municipal cooling facilities.

Quebec City has reopened some public pools and libraries for people to cool off.