COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Legault asks Quebecers to avoid social gatherings 'as much as possible'
- Quebec reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One additional death was recorded in the past 24 hours, as well as four additional deaths that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 13. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 65,554 confirmed cases and 5,785 people have died.
- There are 133 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 23 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
With cases on the rise, Quebec Premier François Legault delivered a sober warning to the public on Tuesday, saying they should avoid social gatherings "as much as possible" to avoid having to close down schools and businesses.
Legault announced that four regions classified as green under Quebec's colour-coded alert system — Montreal, the Montérégie, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Chaudière-Appalaches — were now yellow level under the province's regional alert system.
The province has a seven-day moving average of 28 cases per million inhabitants, far surpassing the 20 cases per million public health had set as a threshold last month.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
