COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One additional death was recorded in the past 24 hours, as well as four additional deaths that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 13. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 65,554 confirmed cases and 5,785 people have died.

There are 133 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 23 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

With cases on the rise, Quebec Premier François Legault delivered a sober warning to the public on Tuesday, saying they should avoid social gatherings "as much as possible" to avoid having to close down schools and businesses.

Legault announced that four regions classified as green under Quebec's colour-coded alert system — Montreal, the Montérégie, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Chaudière-Appalaches — were now yellow level under the province's regional alert system.

The province has a seven-day moving average of 28 cases per million inhabitants, far surpassing the 20 cases per million public health had set as a threshold last month.

Top COVID-19 stories today

Urgency mounts as regions lurch toward Quebec's COVID orange zone.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in isolation after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Red Cross workers will stay in Quebec until end of October, Blair says.