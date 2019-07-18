Campsites to close at last minute if SEPAQ strike goes ahead

Quebec's provincial park network, known as SEPAQ, is inching closer to a possible strike and the cancellations of hundreds of bookings.

About 1,500 employees in the SEPAQ network are set to go on strike Saturday if a deal isn't reached with their employer.

Earlier, the park network said that the strike wouldn't interrupt services, but it now says a number of campsites will have to close and about 350 reservations will be cancelled at the last minute if the strike goes ahead.

About 300 employees already walked off the job at four of the province's parks and at SEPAQ's head office Wednesday morning.

This comes just as Quebec's construction holiday kicks off on Saturday.

SEPAQ has contacted 7,000 clients who have made reservations between July 17 and 22 in one of the 23 affected parks.