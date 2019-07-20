SEPAQ strike suspended after agreement-in-principle reached with union

Quebec's provincial park network, known as SEPAQ, has narrowly avoided cancelling hundreds of reservations due to an employee strike now that an agreement-in-principle has been reached.

About 1,500 employees were set to go on strike Saturday at the start of the construction holiday.

The union announced early this morning that all strike action would be suspended, including the 300 employees who already walked off the job at four of the province's parks and at SEPAQ's head office Wednesday morning.

"We're very happy with this positive conclusion to the negotiation for all parties, and for the Quebec vacationers who will benefit from SEPAQ's facilities and services offered by our members," said Christian Daigle, president of the employees' union, in a statement.

Simon Boivin, a spokesperson for SEPAQ, said that the agreement-in-principle was reached after hours of negotiating with the conciliator.

"Mostly we are glad that we avoided the negative impact of a strike," he said.

He said that services within the park network will be fully back to normal by Sunday, and that all reservations will be honoured.

Anyone who cancelled their reservations ahead of the strike action, however, will have to start the process all over again.

The proposed agreement will be submitted to employees for approval in the coming weeks.