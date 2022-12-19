Sepaq parks offering free access for 24 days this winter

Quebec provincial parks will be free of entry on 24 designated days between Dec. 26, 2022, and March 14, 2023.

The province's minister for sports, leisure and the outdoors, Isabelle Charest, and Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx made the announcement Monday, saying the aim is to make Quebec parks more accessible.

"Enjoying the outdoors has powerful benefits for our physical and mental health. And what could be better than discovering, at the same time, our magnificent territory?" Charest said in a statement.

Day passes for parks managed by Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sepaq), Quebec's provincial parks agency, typically cost $9.25 for adults and are already free for visitors under 17 years old.

Jacques Caron, the president of Sepaq, recommended people reserve their spot 30 days in advance to be able to acess one of the free-entry days.

The full list of dates is available on the agency's website.

Sales for Sepaq annual passes jumped during the pandemic, going from an average of 60,000 to more than 100,000 in 2020.

This fall, the agency announced it would be increasing prices for cross-country ski trails, prompting accessibility concerns.

Last year, annual access to Sepaq's seven trails across the province cost $214. Now, access to a single trail will cost $220 and a pass for all seven will cost $282 — a 32 per cent increase.

The agency said it had to create a new pricing model after the pandemic increased traffic on the trails, sending smaller Sepaq cross-country ski centres over capacity.