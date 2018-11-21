Quebec mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette to be sentenced in February

Alexandre Bissonnette will find out if he will ever be eligible for parole nearly two years to the day after he carried out one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder for killing six Muslims inside a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017.

Superior Court Justice François Huot informed Bissonnette he would be ready to render his sentence on Feb. 8, 2019.

Bissonnette was back in court Wednesday morning for the final chapter of his sentencing arguments.

By pleading guilty, Bissonnette was automatically sentenced to life in prison, but Huot must determine whether he should be eligible for parole after 25 years, or whether the eligibility periods should be served back-to-back, adding up to 150 years.

Originally planned in October, sentencing was postponed when Huot asked the Crown and the defence lawyers to go over certain rules of law he still had doubts about concerning the constitutionality of consecutive life sentences.

Both the defence and the Crown agreed on Wednesday the eligibility periods had to be served in 25-year chunks. They also both said that Bissonnette's age when he committed the crime, 27, shouldn't sway Huot's decision.