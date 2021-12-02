Senneterre man dies after waiting 2 hours for ambulance

The mayor of a town in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region said one of their residents died while waiting for health care services earlier this week.

The town of Senneterre, over 500 kilometres north-west of Montreal, announced the death Wednesday. The ER there has been operating only eight hours a day since mid-October due to lack of staff.

According to mayor Nathalie-Anne Pelchat, the man called for emergency services Tuesday night, after the town's emergency room had closed.

But the town's only ambulance was already en route to Val d'Or, nearly 70 kilometres away, with another patient. The man waited two hours for another ambulance, which had to come from the neighbouring town of Barraute.

The man was transported to the hospital in Val d'Or, but then had to be transferred to the town of Amos, an hour away, where there was an emergency vascular surgeon on staff.

Pelchat said the man died in the elevator, before making it to the operating table.

The situation could have been avoided, Pelchat said, if the town was able to have a 24-hour emergency room.

Residents of Senneterre protested the emergency room closing in September. Their signs read '45 minutes is the difference between a life saved and a life lost.' (Radio-Canada)

Pelchat said she reached out to the regional health authority before the death, asking it to reopen the emergency room as soon as possible. She said she also wrote to Quebec's health minister, Christian Dubé, asking him to intervene.

"We take it very personally. The whole community of Senneterre is really in shock," Pelchat told Radio-Canada. "We knew it was going to happen, we said it over and over again, no one believed us."

"We knew it was going to happen and, unfortunately, it happened today."

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (CISSS-AT), which oversees health services in the region, said in a statement that it investigated the incident and found all protocols were followed.

It also said the closure of the emergency clinic was "not a factor that contributed to the death."

Quebec's coroner office said it will not be investigating.