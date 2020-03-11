How those working with seniors are trying to keep them safe from COVID-19

In an effort to keep the most vulnerable safe from COVID-19, Quebec companies and community groups are looking at how they can limit seniors' exposure to those who are potentially infected.

Canada's largest private retirement home company, Selection Group, is postponing open houses it had planned at its complexes across Quebec.

"We are making sure that our residents are offered the most secure space and comfort they need in a situation like this," said Mylène Dupéré, the vice-president of communications for Selection Group.

The Public Health Agency of Canada's website says the risk to Canadians of contracting the coronavirus remains low for the general population — but there is an increased risk of more severe outcomes for Canadians who are aged 65 or older or have compromised immune systems.

Canada's first COVID-19-related death was that of a British Columbia man in his 80s, who had pre-existing health conditions before contracting the coronavirus. The man lived in nursing home.

"We place our residents at the centre of our priorities and actions," said Dupéré. "Working with elderly people means we have to be more careful."

At the entrance of each of Selection Group's 44 retirement homes are signs asking visitors with a fever or cough to disinfect their hands and to wear a mask.

But visitors should question whether it's important they visit at that moment, said Dupéré.

The posters ask: "Is your visit absolutely necessary?"

The first thing visitors see when they walking into any of Selection Group retirement home in the province. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Keeping a distance

A community group catering to seniors in Montreal's west end is telling its members to keep a physical distance with one another.

"We've been sterilizing the door knobs, railings and reminding seniors all the time to be washing their hands for a full 30 seconds," said Kate MacGowan, the assistant director of the NDG Senior Citizens' Council.

She said the group has enacted a rule that individuals remain six feet from each other.

But the group is reticent, for now, to cancel gatherings outright because its mission is to work with low-income seniors, many of whom deal with isolation problems already.

"We think that it's important we keep them socializing and going to the gatherings," said MacGowan.

Kate MacGowan, the assistant director of of the NDG Senior Citizens' Council, says they don't want to cancel gatherings too quickly as many of the low-income seniors they work already deal with isolation problems. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Evolving situation means 'playing it by ear'

Dupéré says Selection Group is keeping up with all the news concerning the latest on COVID-19, including being in dialogue with Quebec's public health authority.

"We have processes in place for situations like this," she said. "But they can all be adapted to the situation. We monitor the situation closely."

Dupéré says each home has health managers who can help residents assess the risks associated with various activities.

The NDG Senior Citizens' Council says it will further change its policies, if necessary.

"It's a play-it-by-ear kind of situation. We have to wait and see how it comes through Montreal," said MacGowan.