About half of eligible seniors in Montreal's west end aren't getting vaccinated

Dida Berku received a birthday gift like no other this year, and it just might save her life.

The long-time Côte Saint-Luc city councillor turned 70 on Monday and headed over to the makeshift vaccination site at Decarie Square to get inoculated against COVID-19 alongside her husband who is a bit older.

"It was all very easy, and a very good experience," said Berku on Wednesday evening, recounting how she hardly had to wait and was swept through the process by staff.

The next day, she had zero side effects "and I couldn't even feel the spot where I was vaccinated," she said.

However, not everybody is taking advantage of the opportunity despite the fact that the virus is spreading quickly in Montreal.

Only about 50 per cent of eligible people in the 80 to 85 age range went to get vaccinated so far in the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal's territory, according to its deputy CEO, Francine Dupuis.

As for those 85 and up, that number is only at around 55 per cent.

"We should have vaccinated more than that," said Dupuis. "There are still time slots available."

Dupuis said there have been advertisements online, in newspapers and on television. Making an appointment takes just a few clicks online, or can be done by phone and there is no waiting once people get on site.

Across Montreal, more than 60 per cent aged 80 and over have already been vaccinated, according to Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director.

New vaccination site in Côte-des-Neiges

A new large-scale site was opened Wednesday in Côte-des-Neiges, and another one will soon open in Parc-Extension. These new, larger sites will replace the handful of smaller, temporary locations that had been set up in the west end.

On Wednesday, Dupuis said the new site at Bill-Durnan Arena only took in about 300 people, but she expects that number to double each day over the next week or so. Officials are looking for easily accessible locations that can cater to large crowds, but now the trick is getting eligible people to take advantage of the opportunity.

Dupuis already got her shot, and she said it was painless. Soon, the campaign will be open to those 65 and up. She said anybody who is eligible should not wait.

Dida Berku got her vaccination on her 70th birthday Monday along with her husband. (Submitted by Dida Berku)

"It's really not worth taking the risk," she said. "People should make the effort to go. It doesn't take a lot of time. And after two weeks time, your system will be ready to protect you."

Dupuis said it's not clear why people aren't going to get their shot. Maybe, she said, they are waiting for pharmacies to offer them so they don't have to travel as far, or maybe they are worried about lines and crowding.

Cases on the rise in Montreal's west end

Berku said people need to do their part to protect themselves and others from the disease.

"I encourage all residents of the west end to go get vaccinated because the rate of infection is very high," said Berku.

"We have one of the highest rates of infection on the island in the west end."

People lined up a bit early at Decarie Square when vaccinations started being administered on March 1. Since then, people have been encouraged to show up closer to their appointment time to avoid long lineups. (Shawn Lyons/CBC)

In recent weeks, Côte Saint-Luc has become the hardest hit municipality in the Montreal agglomeration, reporting an average of 641 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days — that's nearly three times the Montreal area average, which stands at about 224 cases per 100,000 residents.

On Tuesday, 18,101 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 599,833 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

Health officials have been encouraging family, friends and neighbours to check in with seniors, asking them if they need help making an appointment or getting to a vaccination site to help ensure more people get inoculated.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.