Seniors most at risk of serious injury from outdoor falls in Montreal, study finds

Montreal's ambulatory service responded to nearly 14,000 falls on the city's outdoor territory between 2016 and 2020, and 63 per cent of victims needed hospital care.

Senior citizens suffered most, according to a new report by Montreal public health which was conducted at the request of the pedestrian advocacy group, Piétons Québec.

The organization demanded more data on falls occurring on sidewalks, streets, stairs and other public places.

Falls are most common in winter, and the injuries are a public health problem that is expected to worsen in the coming years, particularly due to climate change, the report says.

The report says the increase in freeze-thaw cycles caused by climate change increases risks, as most falls occur in parking lots or on sidewalks.

The vast majority of people who had to be rescued by ambulance services following a fall during the study period were over 50 years old. Across Canada, falls are the leading cause of hospitalization and injury-related deaths among people aged 65 and over.

In Montreal, falls have increased by 47 per cent among those aged 65 and over from 2009 to 2020, the report says.

Between 2020 and 2021, 6,575 Montrealers were hospitalized due to a fall, and 5,399 of them were 65 or over.

Seniors who are hospitalized due to a fall can go on to suffer a range of other health problems, reducing quality of life and increasing the workload of caregivers, the report says.

The report makes a series of recommendations to the city, such as giving priority to pedestrians in municipal policies so that they are highlighted in the design of public space.

The city should enhance the four-season vision of active travel, especially by promoting specific measures for the winter season, and ensure that the design integrates the principles of universal accessibility, the report says.

The city must prioritize disadvantaged neighbourhoods and central neighbourhoods to reduce inequalities and increase snow removal and de-icing operations on sidewalks, the report says.

The report recommends prioritizing areas with high pedestrian traffic, near public transport routes and where there are large populations of seniors.

City spends millions on snow cleanup

Montreal city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said the city is already getting ready for winter, and it's not a small job. The city has a budget of $187 million to clear snow and improve traction, he said.

That equates to about $1 million per centimetre of snow, he said.

"We're doing everything in the book in order to secure the movement of everyone," he said.

Montreal city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin says the city budgets $187 million to maintain roads and sidewalks in the winter. (CBC)

He said it has been challenging with climate change spurring drastic roller coaster temperatures. This requires the city to be prepared to respond quickly. That includes having more than 200,000 tonnes of tiny rocks on hand to improve traction, he said.

Piétons Québec's Sandrine Cabana-Degani said it's worrying to see that people are more at risk as they get older.

She said the organization has seen similar studies coming out of other countries that experience cold winters.

Now with this data, the hope is that more will be done to improve conditions for pedestrians in the winter months.

"We really need to act on [creating] infrastructures and taking care of these infrastructures," she said.