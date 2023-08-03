Seniors are still looking for housing 2 months after Montreal heritage building fire

Two months after the fire that ravaged a heritage building in downtown Montreal, some residents, most of them elderly, are still looking for apartments.

"I'm stressed all the time, but I've learned to live like that," said 78-year-old Suzanne Laroche.

It took two months for her to find a place to live.

She was one of 38 people affected by the fire at Maison Aurélie-Cadotte, a residence for seniors aged 55 and over that was part of the Bon-Pasteur monastery.

Laroche had lived there for 13 years, and watched helplessly as the fire ravaged the building on May 26. Immediately after the fire, she and her neighbours were cared for by the Red Cross for a few days before being temporarily moved to a student residence.

Laroche stayed there until last Monday, when she moved into a social housing building, known as an HLM, through the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM).

Maison Aurélie-Cadotte is a non-profit organization (NPO) with 14 subsidized units. A total of 29 of the residence's 38 tenants requested OMHM's services.

Her furniture and the 100 or so paintings she made are stored in a warehouse.

"I try not to think about it because I don't have the courage," she says. "There's a canvas I had out and I could see black and green circles of mould starting to show."

For most of those affected, it wasn't the fire but the water used by firefighters to put out the blaze that did the most damage.

"They forced me into this accommodation, but it's tiny," said Laroche, who said that she felt she had no choice but to accept the unit.

Residents say the fire and the water used by firefighters destroyed their homes and belongings. (Submitted by Suzanne Laroche)

Other evacuees, such as Ligia Ungureanu, are still housed in the student residence. The OMHM also offered her a place in an HLM, but the location wasn't suitable for her and she couldn't visit it beforehand.

"They told me they can only give me one proposal. And once you get into an HLM, you can't move into another one."

"When a disaster victim applies to move into an HLM apartment, only one housing offer is made," explains Valérie Rhême, communications officer at the OMHM. If they refuse, they are removed from the list for one year and lose their priority.

According to Rhême, disaster victims get priority over other households, even those who have been waiting for years.

Higher rents

The fire left the Aurélie-Cadotte residents competing for apartments just weeks before July 1, when most leases start in Quebec. With a shortage of housing stock and rising prices, the challenge was stressful for many.

For Yvan Lessard, 62, "it was a real panic, a huge anxiety attack."

He had been living at Maison Aurélie-Cadotte for three years, and is temporarily staying with a friend. He's been looking for a place to live since the fire.

"The prices on the market are $1,700-2,000 a month. Or they're very far from the centre," he said, adding that he hopes to find a place to live by autumn.

"I can't wait to get back to my home, my things, my furniture."

Others settled in much more quickly.

Évelyne Séverin Jobert, 76, a resident of Maison Aurélie-Cadotte for 19 years, moved into an apartment in the same neighbourhood — but pays double the rent.

"I've managed quite a bit on my own," she said.

"My husband has home care through the local CLSC. It was easier to continue with the same organization. And we had to decide quickly: I didn't think too long."

Yvan Lessard, 62, is still looking for housing and says he can't wait to have a place to call home again. (Aude Garachon/Radio-Canada)

It's an emergency solution that won't last in the long term, according to Séverin Jobert. "I don't think I'll be able to hold out for years with current prices," she asserts.

Matilde Fraga, the facility manager, has spent the last two months trying to help residents find alternative accommodation, while attending weekly site meetings.

"At one point, I was outraged, because I thought so much importance was being given to a piano!" recalls Fraga, referring to the Fazioli concert piano and Kirkman harpsichord that once stood in the Bon-Pasteur chapel.

"Some people have lost everything. When you're young, you can get your memories back, but when you're 80 and you lose everything, you lose all your memories. It's a really sad situation."

Losing a community

Marguerite Taillefer was the dean of the Aurélie-Cadotte residence, where she lived for 23 years.

Last week, she decided to return to hometown of Edmonton, because she couldn't find a place to live in Montreal.

"We didn't just lose our apartment: we lost a community. We didn't feel like old people in there like in a HLM, isolated from the community," she asserts.

Many residents want to return to this community once the work is completed. According to Fraga, a return to the residence could be possible in at least two to three years.

For the time being, however, the urgent need is to install a roof over the building to prevent snow from entering next winter.