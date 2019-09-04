Woman attacked inside Montreal Metro, shutting down section of Green line
A section of the Montreal Metro's green line was shut down after a woman in her 70s was attacked inside a train car at Assomption station.
Police say woman in her 70s is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The eastern section of the Montreal Metro's green line was shut down during evening rush hour Wednesday after a woman in her 70s was attacked inside a train car at Assomption station.
Montreal police say a man approached the victim at around 4:30 p.m. and attacked her with a sharp object.
The man tried to flee on foot, but was caught by police.
The victim was hospitalized with upper-body injuries but police say her life is not in danger.
The incident caused a service slowdown on the entire Metro line during one of the busiest times of the day.
Service between Pie-IX and Honoré-Beaugrand stations was stopped entirely for more than an hour.
Around 6:15 p.m., the Société de transport de Montréal said on Twitter that service was gradually resuming.
