Woman attacked inside Montreal Metro, shutting down section of Green line

The eastern section of the Montreal Metro's green line was shut down during evening rush hour Wednesday after a woman in her 70s was attacked inside a train car at Assomption station.

Montreal police say a man approached the victim at around 4:30 p.m. and attacked her with a sharp object.

The man tried to flee on foot, but was caught by police.

The victim was hospitalized with upper-body injuries but police say her life is not in danger.

The incident caused a service slowdown on the entire Metro line during one of the busiest times of the day.

Service between Pie-IX and Honoré-Beaugrand stations was stopped entirely for more than an hour.

Around 6:15 p.m., the Société de transport de Montréal said on Twitter that service was gradually resuming.