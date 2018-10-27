Quebec City teen charmed his classmate into sending nude photos, prosecutor says

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to luring in youth court after sexually explicit photos of teenage girls were shared among students at a Quebec City high school.

He was one of five teenage boys at the Séminaire des Pères Maristes charged in the case. He was only facing the one charge.

Judge Sylvie Côté will hear sentencing submissions in the case in February.

Prosecutors say the victim was blackmailed into sending another classmate intimate photos of her, which were then circulated throughout the student body and led to requests from other boys for similar photos.

The boy who pleaded guilty used charm and compliments to get her to share nude photos with him, said prosecutor Hugo Breton, pointing out that due to the circumstances, the girl was in a vulnerable state.

The girl is one of three alleged victims in the case. She was subsequently hospitalized for weeks.

The other four boys face these charges, respectively:

Sexual assault, luring, possession of child pornography and sharing an intimate image without consent.

Luring, distribution of child pornography, sharing an intimate image without consent.

Luring, extortion.

Luring, extortion, sharing an intimate image without consent.

Two other boys involved will face consequences outside the court system, under the extrajudicial sanctions program available to minors.

The case caused uproar in the school community, which intensified after a Quebec Superior Court justice ordered the school to let the boys return.

Some of them opted to go to different schools, as did two of the three alleged victims.

With files from Radio-Canada's Yannick Bergeron