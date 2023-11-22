Content
See the Alouettes' Grey Cup parades over the years

The Montreal Alouettes have won a total of eight Grey Cups. Over the years, the team has drawn huge crowds downtown for championship celebrations.

Last Sunday, the Montreal Alouettes won their 8th Grey Cup and 1st since 2010

