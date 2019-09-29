Protesters decry Quebec secularism law's impact on teachers

Hundreds of people attended a rally in the Park Extension neighbourhood on a rainy Saturday afternoon to speak out against Quebec's secularism law — and in particular its effect on teachers in the province.

Bouchera Chelbi, who teaches English as a second language with the Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM), said some colleagues who wear the hijab are being harassed and feel alienated.

"They don't feel like they belong anymore," she said. "Before that bill, we used to believe that we belonged; we used to believe we could make a change in Quebec."

The secularism law known as Bill 21 bans some civil servants in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols at work.

Chelbi can wear her hijab to work because of a grandfather clause in the law that protects teachers hired before March 27. She says colleagues at her school have been supportive, but teachers who wear headscarves at other schools are struggling.

"If I talk to colleagues at other schools, the atmosphere is not good," she said. "They are being are harassed, they are stressed. They do not feel comfortable."

A few hundred people attended the protest in the Park Extension neighbourhood. (CBC)

The law is punishing Quebecers in general, she said, because the province is short several hundred teachers and the law is keeping qualified candidates from working.

The English Montreal School Board says three potential teachers who wear hijabs withdrew job applications. (A fourth was hired after agreeing to remove her hijab.) The board is also planning legal action against the law.

Chelbi, who is one of three plaintiffs named in a new legal challenge to the law filed this week, says Bill 21 specifically targets women, especially Muslim women.

She said the law puts women who choose to wear a headscarf in a difficult position.

"I can't help but fear for these women, who have a very difficult choice: to choose between their identity and their economic situation," she said.

"Maybe these women have loans, maybe they have debts. So I think it's unfair to make people choose between their identity, the way they get dressed and their jobs."

Philosopher Charles Taylor says Bill 21 'profoundly divides the society.' (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Charles Taylor, a prominent philosopher and a co-author of the 2008 Bouchard-Taylor report into the accommodation of minorities, attended the rally to voice his opposition to the law.

He said damage is already being done.

"It profoundly divides the society," he said. "It creates minorities that feel rejected here that would either leave or be alienated and resentful."

He said he believes support for Bill 21 will fade over time as people begin to feel "ashamed" about it.

"The big drama is: do we make irreparable damage in our social relations before that moment happens?" he said.

"That's why I've been fighting all time, and I fought against the PQ charter, and I'd like to get rid of this as fast as possible," he added, referencing the Parti Québécois government's Charter of Quebec Values bill, which died after former premier Pauline Marois was voted out of power in 2014.