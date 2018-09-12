Second West Island school cancels classes this week after receiving threats

A second school on the West Island will be closed this week after the school's administration was made aware of online threats.

École secondaire des Sources, located in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, will be closed on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Marguerite Bourgeoys school board confirmed to CBC News that a threat was received on Wednesday afternoon.

School staff called the Montreal police and made the decision to cancel classes on Thursday.

Letter sent to parents

A letter was sent to parents at 5 p.m. explaining that the closure was a result of a threat against the school.

"Please note that École secondaire des Sources will be closed for all of tomorrow, Thursday, September 13, 2018, due to a police investigation led by the SPVM following a threat targeting our establishment," reads the letter.

"Consequently, as a precautionary measure, all the students and school team members are asked to stay at home."

A spokesman for the SPVM refused to comment, except to say an investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Beaconsfield High School was closed due to another threat made on social media.

In the end, that threat was made against another school with the same initials as Beaconsfield High School (BHS).

According to local media reports, a 16-year-old student at Brunswick High School in Georgia was arrested Monday and charged with making terrorist threats and the disruption of a public school.