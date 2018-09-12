Second West Island school cancels classes after receiving threats

A second school on the West Island will be closed this week after the school's administration was made aware of online threats.

École Secondaire des Sources, located in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, will be closed on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Marguerite Bourgeoys school board confirmed to CBC News that a threat was received on Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police say they are investigating the threat and that the school made the decision to cancel classes on Thursday.

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant would not provide the details of the threat, saying only that it was on social media and that it threatened a form on bodily harm would occur at the school on Thursday.

Letter sent to parents

A letter was sent to parents at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to inform them of the closure.

"Please note that École Secondaire des Sources will be closed for all of tomorrow, Thursday, September 13, 2018, due to a police investigation led by the SPVM following a threat targeting our establishment," reads the letter.

"Consequently, as a precautionary measure, all the students and school team members are asked to stay at home."

A spokesman for the SPVM refused to comment, except to say an investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, Beaconsfield High School was closed due to another threat made on social media.

In the end, that threat was made against another school with the same initials as Beaconsfield High School.

According to local media reports, a 16-year-old student at Brunswick High School in Georgia was arrested Monday and charged with making terrorist threats and the disruption of a public school.