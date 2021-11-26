Police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen

Montreal police have made a second arrest in the killing of a 16-year-old boy outside a school in Côte-des-Neiges.

Police say Andrei Donnet, 18, appeared at the Montreal courthouse today to face several charges, including second-degree murder.

The victim, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, was stabbed outside the Mile End high school program on Oct. 18 following a fight.

Last month, about four days after the stabbing, a minor was charged with second-degree murder in youth court. His identity is not being released due to his age.