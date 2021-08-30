Man convicted of killing Montreal teen gas station worker denied escorted outings

A man convicted of killing a 17-year-old girl working at a Montreal gas station 15 years ago has been denied a request for escorted outings from prison.

The Parole Board of Canada announced the decision Wednesday regarding Sébastien Simon after a hearing the day before.

Simon was found guilty of killing Brigitte Serre in an overnight gas station robbery in the city's Saint-Léonard borough in January 2006. She was stabbed 72 times.

It was Simon's third request to have escorted outings from prison.

On Tuesday, Simon told the board he is no longer is the same violent person who repeatedly stabbed, beat and kicked Serre to death.

"I don't want my crime to end up as 'I took someone's life and that's it,'" said Simon. "I want to make sense of it, for myself and for others, that you can do something that's unthinkable, and that you're still able to change."

Serre's family told the board they don't believe he has done the necessary work to re-enter society.

"On January 25, 2006, my life got turned upside down," said Bruno Serre, Brigitte's father. "Sébastien Simon made a decision that changed my life, and that of my family, forever.

"I don't think that he should have permission for these outings. You can't ignore the seriousness and the tenacity of his attack on Brigitte. Why give him a second chance? Brigitte never had one."