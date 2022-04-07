Man serving life sentence for 2006 murder of Montreal teen granted day trips on 4th try

The man sentenced to life in prison for killing Brigitte Serre, 17, during a Montreal gas-station robbery in 2006 has been granted permission to leave prison on escorted day trips, after having been denied that request three times in the past.

In response to an information request from CBC, the Parole Board of Canada said it made the decision Wednesday to approve Sébastien Simon's request for escorted temporary absences for family visits and to receive community services.

The written decision states that after Simon's last psychological evaluation in April 2021, he was deemed to be at low risk of repeating his past violent behaviour and was ready to begin the gradual process of social reintegration.

Simon, now 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for having beaten, kicked and stabbed Serre 72 times in January 2006, while the teenage girl was working alone at night in the same gas station from which Simon had been fired, in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough.

The parole board says over the past few years, Simon's social workers reported improvements in his behaviour and noted he has earned the trust of penitentiary staff, working in the kitchen and the utility and recreation departments of the minimum-security prison where he has been living since February 2018.

The report says Simon previously struggled with substance use but has been sober since 2010, and while behind bars, he completed his high school education and earned two college certificates.

Victim's family still hurting

Serre's family has repeatedly asked the parole board to deny Simon's requests for day trips, and three of the victim's relatives submitted those arguments in writing once again this past March.

In September 2021, Simon third request for escorted parole visits was denied. At the time, the victim's father, Bruno Serre, said he didn't feel his daughter's killer deserved the right to leave prison.

"I don't think that he should have permission for these outings. You can't ignore the seriousness and the tenacity of his attack on Brigitte," he said.

"Why give him a second chance? Brigitte never had one."

The parole board said Serre's family members explained how these latest proceedings have brought back painful memories and how several of Serre's loved ones are still "living a nightmare."

In the event that Simon was granted permission to leave prison on short visits, they requested he not be allowed to visit certain parts of Quebec.

Simon will be allowed up to six family visits for the next year, each capped at seven hours, including travel time. He will also be allowed one outing per week to access an unspecified community service, for a maximum of 12 hours per trip with travel time.

A correctional agent must accompany Simon and maintain close surveillance of him during each outing. Simon has also been forbidden to directly or indirectly contact anyone in Serre's family.